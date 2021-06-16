TxDOT breaks ground on FM 2001 West realignment project

The Texas Department of Transportation broke ground Tuesday and kicked off construction of the FM 2001 West realignment project in Hays County.

TxDOT officials were joined by state Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) and Hays County and city of Buda officials at the groundbreaking ceremony for the first of three projects to improve FM 2001 between I-35 and SH 21.

"This project will not only double the number of lanes that exist now, but will also add sidewalks and bicycle lanes, while eliminating sharp curves in the road," said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. "When complete, the one-mile section of FM 2001 will be a four-lane divided highway with shoulders."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

TxDOT officials were joined by state Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) and Hays County and city of Buda officials at the groundbreaking ceremony for the first of three projects to improve FM 2001 between I-35 and SH 21. (Texas Department of Transportation)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The West project will also realign FM 2001 along White Wing Trail from the curve east of CR 118 to I-35.

Hays County is now the second-fastest-growing county in the nation, says TxDOT. "That comes with a lot of needs for expanding our roadways," Rep. Zwiener said. "We always must invest in the safety of our roadways and this investment will make a meaningful difference for our community."

The planning and design of the project were funded by Hays County.

"Breaking ground on the FM 2001 West project is an important first step in addressing the traffic congestion and safety issues for the traveling public along an increasingly busy corridor in Hays County Precinct 2," said county commissioner Mark Jones. "I would like to thank all of the parties involved in getting this project to and through construction."

Advertisement

The $6 million project is expected to be complete by fall 2022, weather permitting.