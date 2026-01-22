'Wait this one out': TxDOT urges residents to stay home during Texas Winter Storm

The Brief TxDOT has pretreatment operations on Wednesday, focusing on major Texas highways such as I-35, US 290 and more, ahead of the winter storm. Officials strongly urge residents to stay off the roads through the weekend, warning that bridges and overpasses will freeze first. While crews have significantly increased salt and brine stockpiles, they caution that "passable does not mean perfect" and black ice remains a major threat.



Central Texas TxDOT crews began pretreating roadways on Wednesday and plan to continue 24-hour operations throughout the Texas Winter Storm.

A spokesperson for TxDOT held a press conference on Thursday and told FOX 7 that their goal is to "keep roadways open if at all possible." Reiterating multiple times throughout the press conference to stay off the roads over the weekend.

TxDOT operation plans

What we know:

"Camp out at home and wait this one out," said Brad Wheelis, spokesman for TxDOT.

TxDOT crews will be on standby and ready for 24-hour operations. They will assess roadway conditions and treat them as necessary throughout the Texas Winter Storm. Crews are focusing on the most heavily traveled roadways in the Central Texas area. This includes I-35, US 290, US 281 and SH-29.

A team of plows working to clear a highway. (MoDOT / FOX Weather)

"We want to make sure those heavily traveled roadways are passable for those who need them most. Passable does not mean perfect, and roadway conditions can change instantly. So avoid traveling if you can," said the TxDOT official.

Wheelie described that elevated structures, bridges and overpasses are most affected during cold weather events and are going to freeze first due to the lack of warmth from the ground.

Emergency officials will monitor the forecast closely throughout the weekend and work with the National Weather Service.

How road treatment works

What they're saying:

Wheelis described the road treatment process and how it would be kept through the freezing rain conditions.

"When we put our saltwater solution down, it dries. If you've seen it on the roadway, it looks like pinstripes down the lane of the roadway. That clings to the roadway. So, a decent amount of rain is not going to wash that away. We can always retreat if necessary, and we often do during these storms," said Wheelis. "When the moisture hits that brine, that activates it. So that's where it helps prevent that liquid that's falling from the sky from freezing."

TxDOT addressed the concern of black ice and urged everyone, once again, not to drive on roadways unless absolutely necessary.

"Well, black ice, the reason they call it that is because it's not noticeable on the roadway until your wheels start spinning. So, we want people to assume that the roadways are slick and there can be dangerous situations out there."

Even if drivers are able to see where roads have been treated, use extra caution and slow down to limit the risk of running into slick spots on the road. Those who do drive are encouraged to go to drivetexas.org and look at the roadway conditions there.

Increased supplies and equipment

TxDOT works to treat roads in Culberson County, Texas, on Dec. 29, 2025, as winter weather impacts the region. (TxDOT El Paso District/Facebook / FOX Local)

Dig deeper:

When asked about how TxDOT has improved their preparation for major winter weather events compared to the year prior, Wheelie described a ‘significant increase’ in materials.

"Since 2020 and the Erie storm, we have significantly increased our stockpile of materials. That's both, the saltwater solution that we make on site, which is brine. And then also magnesium chloride. This is more salt that is put down, that will melt ice, if ice forms. We have increased those stockpiles significantly. We did not run out of materials here in the Austin area during Erie, but we wanted to make sure if we got another storm like that, that we had plenty of materials on hand. Our equipment is ready to go," Wheelis said.

"Here in central Texas, we have nearly 160 pieces of equipment that we're deploying as we pre-treat the roadways. We have more pieces of equipment that we can put into the fleet if that need arises."

TxDOT works to treat roads in Culberson County, Texas, on Dec. 29, 2025, as winter weather impacts the region. (TxDOT El Paso District/Facebook / FOX Local)

TxDOT construction contractors are available to provide with extra vehicles and equipment if need be.

"There are a couple of ways you can fight ice. One is to prevent it from forming, and the other way is to melt it. And so those are the tools that we have to fight this ice storm, and we deploy all the resources that we have and need, to make sure that we're addressing the roadway conditions."

Safe driving tips

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is driving during a storm and the vehicle begins to slide, TxDOT advises you to do the following:

Do NOT slam on the brakes Let off the accelerator Steer in the direction you want to be going.

Drivers should drive slowly enough to where the vehicle starts to slow down enough and start regaining traction.