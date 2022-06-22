TxDOT completes upgrades at I-35, Parmer Lane in Travis County

article

TxDOT finished upgrades to I-35 and Parmer Lane in north Austin.

The $24.6 million project replaced the traditional intersection with a diverging diamond interchange, reconstructed the northbound bypass lane and added a southbound bypass lane.

The project also constructed right-turn lanes and dual left-turn lanes at the Parmer Lane and North Lamar Boulevard intersection, and improved bicycle and pedestrian paths throughout the corridor.

(TxDOT)

TxDOT celebrated the construction Wednesday with Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr., State Rep. Celia Israel and others at a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The contractor for the project was Primoris Services Corporation.