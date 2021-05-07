TXDOT to implode northbound I-35 to northbound 183 flyover

Beginning Saturday, May 8, the Texas Department of Transportation says it will perform controlled implosions of the northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover.

To complete the work, crews will temporarily close both directions of the I-35 and US 183 main lanes and frontage roads at the I-35/US 183 interchange between the hours of 6 and 8 a.m.

This work will occur over the weekends of May 8 and May 15, weather permitting.

Traffic will be stopped for approximately 20 minutes at a time.

The existing flyover was built with a steep grade that caused large trucks to slow down and delay traffic. TxDOT is extending the flyover to lower the grade and accommodate a northbound bypass lane for St. John's Avenue.

"It’s a steep grade," said TxDOT spokesperson Brad Wheelis. "If you’ve ever traveled that flyover and, unfortunately, got behind an 18-wheeler you know that they bog it down."

TXDOT says while the flyover is closed for reconstruction, northbound I-35 drivers wishing to access northbound US 183 will use the Rundberg Lane exit 241 and take the non-signalized U-turn at Rundberg Lane to access the newly opened southbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover.

(Texas Department of Transportation)

This work is anticipated to take approximately four months to complete.

Road signs have been placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asks the traveling public to be patient and remain aware when traveling through the work zone. .