New US 183 flyovers open, existing flyover closes for reconstruction

TxDOT says big changes are coming to the I-35/US 183 interchange in North Austin.

The existing northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover will close to traffic starting at 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 25. During the closure, crews are expected to demolish and reconstruct a portion of the flyover, which is expected to take about four months.

"It’s a steep grade," said TxDOT spokesperson Brad Wheelis. "If you’ve ever traveled that flyover and, unfortunately, got behind an 18-wheeler you know that they bog it down."

A long-term detour will be put in place for northbound I-35 drivers wishing to access northbound US 183. Drivers will use the Rundberg Lane exit and take the non-signalized U-turn at Rundberg Lane to access the new southbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover.

(Texas Department of Transportation)

To manage traffic flow, the U-turn at Rundberg Lane will be closed to local traffic. Drivers will need to use the signalized intersection at Rundberg Lane to access the southbound I-35 frontage road.

On Sunday, April 25 at 11 p.m., the southbound I-35 to northbound US 183 and southbound I-35 to southbound US 183 flyovers will open, providing direct access between the two highways. TxDOT says this marks a significant milestone in the project that will ultimately add three new flyovers to the interchange.

(Texas Department of Transportation)

All closures and construction are weather permitting.

The construction and detours are something TxDOT employees are experiencing themselves. The Austin District Headquarters sits right at that interchange.

"We’re getting a little taste of what it’s like to go through construction which is a great thing because now we have the perspective of the person who’s driving this every day because we do drive it every day," said Wheelis.

The project is just one of multiple improvements planned for I-35. "Everything’s going to work kind of hand-in-hand to improve mobility and safety in the region," said Wheelis.

According to Wheelis, the next major TxDOT project will be adding managed HOV lanes from US 290 East to SH 45 North. That project is expected to start sometime next year.