TxDOT continues to warn about toll scams

The Brief Texas motorists are receiving scam text messages claiming they owe toll bills. TxTag says it will never send text messages about past due bills. If you receive a scam message you are encouraged to call TxTag directly and report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.



Texas drivers are continuing to get text messages claiming they have a toll balance that's either due or past due.

The Texas Department of Transportation said those messages are a scam and a form of phishing called "smishing."

What we know:

The agency said, yes, TxTag does communicate with customers through email, text and outbound phone calls, but they will never send text messages about final payment reminders or past due balances.

TxDot said messages sent to TxTag customers will be sent from 22498.

An example of a scam toll message.

Customers are required to opt into email and text notifications.

If you are unsure if you opted in, you can check that by logging into your TxTag online account or contacting customer service.

What if you believe you received a scam text?

What you can do:

Here's what TxTag customers should do if they believe they've been targeted by the scam:

Contact TxTag Customer service directly at TxTag.org or by calling 1-888-468-9824.

TxTag requires all customers to confirm their account information and verify their identity before providing any information.

File a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov

What is smishing

Smishing is a form of phishing, which is a scam that consists of sending emails that look like they are from a reputable company with the intent of stealing personal information such as passwords, credit card information or bank account information.

Smishing specifically targets people through text messaging.