TxTag Toll processing to be taken over by Harris County Toll Road Authority

The Brief Harris County Toll Road Authority to take over TxTag The last day to update your TxTag account information is Friday, Nov. 15. Beginning December 2, you’ll be able to access your new HCTRA account



For years, TxTag customers have complained about persistent billing problems. In hopes of addressing these, the Texas Transportation Commission, in its most recent meeting, approved a partnership with the Harris County Toll Road Authority.

Under the agreement, HCTRA will take over TxTag account management, toll transaction processing, invoicing and payment collection, walk-in and call centers, and tag inventory and distribution.

"This is going to be a much improved customer service arrangement. It will, in my view, help them to avoid duplicate fees that they experience now," said TxDOT executive director Marc Williams at that meeting.

Williams says the partnership will also cut costs and keep tolls low, because the system is more efficient.

"We anticipate that the cost for us to process transactions is going to effectively be cut in half from about $0.30 per transaction to closer to $0.15 or $0.16 per transaction," said Williams.

So, what does this mean for you? If you’re a current TxTag customer, your account will automatically migrate to HCTRA, but you need to make sure your information is correct, like your address and credit card number.

Also, if you haven’t used your TxTag in more than a year, call TxTag right away to make sure that transition happens.

Notably, the last day to update your account information is Friday, Nov. 15. Starting at 5 p.m. that day, there will be a two-week blackout period while accounts are transferred over. Beginning December 2, you’ll be able to access your new HCTRA account. No late fees will be assessed during the blackout.

"In large part, this should be a seamless transition for most customers," said Dr. Chandra Bhat, a University of Texas professor focused on transportation.

Bhat is optimistic the change will put a stop to those customer service woes, pointing to HCTRA’s 40 years in toll services.

"I think that by contracting this out to a player that has been in this domain of goal related considerations for a whole long time, I think that service will be improved," said Bhat.

For more information on the transition, click here.