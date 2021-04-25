Tyler Perry delivers passionate speech while accepting Humanitarian Award at 2021 Oscars

article

Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry was honored once again for his humanitarian work at Sunday's Academy Awards.

The filmmaker delivered a passionate acceptance speech at the 2021 Oscars and said his mother taught him as a boy to refuse hate and refuse to succumb to "blanket judgments."

"And in this time, with all of the internet and social media and algorithms and everything that wants us to think a certain way, the 24-hour new cycle…it is my hope that all of us would teach our kids, and I want to remember: just refuse hate. Don’t hate anybody."

He addressed the audience at the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theater and recalled an interaction that he had with a homeless woman outside a studio.

He said he saw her on the corner of his eye leaving a studio and thought to himself, "She’s homeless let me give her some money."

Perry went from being homeless to become a force as a filmmaker to now being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His career has been built on the success of his "Madea" stage play tours and movies along with his "Why Did I Get Married?" films.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

