U.S. back on the moon with Odysseus moon lander
AUSTIN, Texas - After 50 years, the US is back on the moon.
This time, it was through partnership with a private company, and with the help of researchers at the University of Texas at Austin.
Professor Maruthi Akella with the Cockrell School of Engineering spoke with FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss. Watch the full interview above.