U.S. back on the moon with Odysseus moon lander

Discussion: Odysseus moon lander

UT Austin Professor Maruthi Akella spoke about the Odysseus moon landing with FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas.

AUSTIN, Texas - After 50 years, the US is back on the moon.

This time, it was through partnership with a private company, and with the help of researchers at the University of Texas at Austin.

Professor Maruthi Akella with the Cockrell School of Engineering spoke with FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss. Watch the full interview above.