UFOs: What do Austinites think about claims of extraterrestrial life?

A whistleblower is warning congress about UFOs, claiming lawmakers are being kept in the dark about otherworldly life.

"UFOs have been a hot topic lately," said Trisha Johnson, a UFO believer.

Congress held a hearing Wednesday to talk about incidents that just seem out of this world.

"It does seem a bit strange, like I feel like they have better things to do," said Gonzalez, a UFO believer. "I'm not sure why they're bringing it up now, but it's interesting nonetheless."

A House subcommittee is hearing from a retired Air Force intelligence officer, now a whistleblower, who claims the government is covering up a program on unidentified aerial phenomenon, or UAPs.

"I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access to those additional reasons when I requested it," said David Grusch, a witness and former U.S. intelligence officer.

The Pentagon denies the cover-up claims.

Lawmakers also heard from former pilots who said they saw flying objects that would be impossible for humans to use.

"Could a human survive those g-forces with known technology today?," said House Oversight Committee Member Jared Moskowitz (D-FL).

"No," said Ryan Graves, a witness and former naval pilot.

"No, not for the acceleration rates that we observed," said David Fravor (Ret.), former navy commanding officer.

AIR AND SPACE NEWS

FOX 7 wanted to hear from Austinites, and a few of you either had a personal UFO story or knew someone that did.

"I saw this glowing orb in the sky, but it was daytime, and it changed directions and went over this mountain, and I didn't really know what I was looking at," said Dawson Kuhl.

"He said it was like the shiny object that was really small at a distance and just kind of like zipped around really fast," said Gonzalez. "Nothing like a helicopter or airplane or even a drone."

Whether the idea of a UFO existence is believable comes down to the human you talk to.

"It doesn't seem like there is enough evidence to prove that they're real; however, I am very open to the possibility of them being real cause I think aliens are very cool," said Armando Nahaera, a UFO skeptic.

One space enthusiast's response to if he should be concerned about aliens:

"I watched Star Wars," Elian Cabazos said. "I'm not gonna lie to you, it's pretty cool."

One Congressman, Tim Burchett, said next, he wants to have field hearings where people have reported UFOs .