UIL bans foreign exchange students from Texas varsity sports

The Brief The UIL is banning foreign exchange students from participating in varsity sports beginning in the 2026–2027 school year. The change comes in response to concerns about competitive advantage and fairness to Texas student-athletes. Some hope the changes will lead to similar rules for transfers and open enrollment students.



The University Interscholastic League is making changes to who is eligible to participate in varsity high school athletics.

UIL's legislative council met Sunday and Monday to discuss rule changes in high school athletics across Texas. Among the changes coming is a ban on foreign exchange students from participating in UIL varsity athletics beginning in the 2026-2027 school year. The change comes in response to concerns about competitive advantage and fairness to Texas student-athletes.

What they're saying:

"Our Texas kids are not allowed to go to a town, a neighboring town, without moving there and play at the varsity level, but they are allowed to get on a plane and come across to our state and play immediately, taking the place many times of a community kid that has worked hard to get that position on an athletic team," Dr. Aaron Hood, Robert Lee ISD Superintendent, said.

Some, like Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole, agreed on the decision to ban foreign exchange students from varsity sports, but hopes the measure leads the way to closing open enrollment.

"You can tell teams that have a higher percentage of foreign exchange. You can also tell teams that have a higher percentage of open enrollment athletes," Poole said. "I understand that's not politically popular, but I throw it out there for the sake of the coaches that I have that feel like it's unfair. I guess I would just say I hope we pass this, and I hope it opens the door for other motions."

The rule only applies to varsity athletics and not other areas that the UIL has policies for, like academics and music.

Other policies passed by UIL

The council approved a two-year pilot program to allow optional water polo spring training that begins immediately. The program would allow for 15 practices in a 30-day period after the state swimming championship. The athletic committee said this would allow the sport's practice time to be more inline with other sports.

The pilot status is being removed from a policy that allows coaches to coach up to two players in state association all-star games. The program was given initial approval in 2024 and is being made a rule following two years of positive feedback.

An amendment that would require all schools in a competitive district to be included in the district schedule.

An amendment that would require all scrimmages for boys and girls soccer to be completed before the "first day for games."

An amendment that would modify the current requirements that a coach must be a full-time employee or a student teacher to allow for student coaches completing field-based coaching hours as part of a university program to volunteer as assistant coaches.

The Standing Committee on Athletics will continue to study some other proposals

A proposal to add girls’ flag football

A proposal regarding softball and baseball noisemakers

A proposal to add an Ambulatory Adaptive Division for UIL Track and Field

A proposal to award points for Adaptive Track and Field events at the UIL Trackand Field State Meet.