Ukrainians living in Central Texas worry about loved ones overseas

As tensions heat up with Russia and Ukraine, those born in Ukraine who now live in Central Texas are watching the events with a close eye.

"It’s very concerning because our families are there, my parents, my husband's parents, all our friends, I have lots of connections there," said Albina Pozdnyakova who lives in Round Rock.

Pozdnyakova is from the west part of Ukrainian. She moved to Central Texas about 10 years ago. With all that’s going on with her home country, she said she talks with her friends and family every day getting updates on the situation when she can. She said some of her loved ones over there are even learning first aid.

"People want to stay there, people want to protect their country. The people who want to run away abroad already did it, the people there now just want to fight and protect their homes or they are too old to do something or they have kids," Pozdnyakova says.

Dmitriy Bondar, who is from the eastern part of Ukraine now lives in Austin. He said the current situation reminds him of when Russia annexed Crimea back in 2014. "I feel very stressed even back in 2014 and 2015 when the war just began I feel like it was a little bit easier for me than it is right now," said Bondar.

Bondar used to visit his friends and family as well as his business several times a year, but now he’s uncertain when he’ll be able to go back.

"I don’t know what will happen in the next few months it’s right there to say when I’ll come back it depends on the many circumstances," Bondar says.

