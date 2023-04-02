Group steals around $6K in merchandise from San Marcos Ulta: police

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating after a group of people entered an Ulta earlier this year and stole thousands in merchandise.

SMPD says a group entered the store located at 750 Barnes Drive on Jan. 30 around 4:30 p.m. and concealed around $6,000 worth in merchandise. They were last seen driving away in a silver van.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (San Marcos Police Department)

This same group is suspected of committing a similar crime in other stores, including New Braunfels, says police.

Anyone with information that can lead to the identity of the individuals involved or the vehicle used in this incident is asked to contact Detective Claudia Cormier at 512-754-2288 or ccormier@sanmarcostx.gov.