Undocumented Honduran immigrant arrested after Downtown Austin crash
AUSTIN - A Honduras native, identified as an undocumented immigrant, was arrested after a morning crash in Downtown Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Downtown Austin Crash
What we know:
On May 19, between 5-6 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Guadalupe and 15th Street.
One of the vehicles hit a traffic light control block and took out the power to that light at the intersection for a period of time.
After the crash, one of the drivers, identified as Brayan Navarrete Perdomo, was taken into custody.
Perdomo was identified as an undocumented immigrant witha removal order from the United States.
Texas DPS says Perdomo was referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)/Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) which is standard procedure.
The FBI says it assisted ICE and HSI with the transport of Perdomo for processing.
What we don't know:
It is not clear when Perdomo entered the United States or when his order for removal was given.
Officials have not released any other information about Perdomo.
The Source: Information in this article is from previous FOX 7 Austin coverage and the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI San Antonio.