United flight lands in San Diego after device aboard catches fire

A flight had to return to San Diego International Airport Tuesday after a device caught on fire onboard.

The San Diego Fire Department said an external battery pack caught on fire in the cabin, but the flight crew stopped it from spreading by placing a fire bag over it.

Authorities said all passengers and crew members were medically evaluated. Four people were taken to UCSD Hillcrest.



"SDFD crews at SD Intl Airport for a plane that came in w/ an external battery pack on fire in the cabin," the San Diego Fire Department tweeted. "Flight crew prevented the fire from spreading to the cabin. Two patients transported to hospital and more being eval'd."

According to CBS 8, it was a United Airlines flight that had taken off from San Diego International Airport but had to circle back and land once the fire was reported.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to United Airlines for comment.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, spare (uninstalled) lithium ion and lithium metal batteries cannot be placed in checked luggage and must be placed in carry-on baggage.

