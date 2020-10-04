US 183 to SH 71 exit at ABIA to temporarily move for October

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is temporarily moving the location of the southbound US 183 left exit to eastbound SH 71 and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport beginning Sunday.

The change is expected to last through the month of October.

The left exit ramp will be relocated to a temporary exit ramp located south of Vargas Road. Drivers on southbound US 183 should stay left after passing Montopolis Drive to access the temporary exit.

Drivers entering US 183 south of the temporary exit, or those who miss the exit, should continue on southbound US 183, take the exit on the right towards westbound SH 71, then use the U-turn at Riverside Drive to access eastbound SH 71.

As early as Saturday, the northbound US 183 exit to eastbound SH 71 in this area will reopen.

