US 290 reopens in Dripping Springs following DPS investigation: sheriff

Published  March 3, 2025 3:01pm CST
    • US 290 at E. Creek Drive has reopened
    • The road was closed due to a DPS investigation.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - US 290, east of Dripping Springs, has reopened after Texas DPS said they were conducting an investigation, says the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Originally, US 290 at E. Creek Drive was closed in both directions. 

HCSO announced the closure on social media at 2:46 p.m. March 3.

About an hour later, HCSO said US 290 was reopened.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what exactly DPS was investigating.

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to DPS for more information.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

