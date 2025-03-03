US 290 reopens in Dripping Springs following DPS investigation: sheriff
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - US 290, east of Dripping Springs, has reopened after Texas DPS said they were conducting an investigation, says the Hays County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Originally, US 290 at E. Creek Drive was closed in both directions.
HCSO announced the closure on social media at 2:46 p.m. March 3.
About an hour later, HCSO said US 290 was reopened.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown what exactly DPS was investigating.
FOX 7 Austin has reached out to DPS for more information.
