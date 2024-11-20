US Foods expansion in Buda will create 165 new jobs

article

Governor Greg Abbott announced US Foods, Inc. will expand their existing food distribution and warehousing facility in Buda, creating 165 new jobs and more than $120 million in capital investment.

A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,072,500 has been extended to US Foods.

"This significant investment in Buda brings 165 new, good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans in Central Texas and showcases the strength of our state’s economy," said Governor Abbott. "Companies invest and expand in our great state because of our unmatched business-friendly climate, reasonable regulations, and highly skilled workforce. I look forward to seeing continued success for US Foods as we work together to build a bigger, better Texas for all."

"Central Texas is a critical part of our distribution footprint, and we’ve been proud to do business here since we opened our Buda warehouse in 2011," said US Foods Area President Taylor McIntyre.

"This project, enabled by the Texas Enterprise Fund, will help create more job opportunities for our residents to thrive, which is a critical component to creating a good quality of life in Buda," said Buda Mayor Lee Urbanovsky. "This is a top priority for City Council, so we appreciate the support from the Governor to make this expansion happen."

