Deadly wreck: 1 dead, 1 injured in Northeast Austin crash

One person has died and another was seriously injured in a wreck in Northeast Austin Friday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of a possible multi-vehicle wreck in the westbound lanes of E. US Highway 290 near Tuscany Way.

When medics arrived, they started CPR. One adult died at the scene and another was taken to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries.

First responders are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

