US Navy teams headed to South Texas to combat COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Sunday that the U.S. Department of Defense is sending help to South and Southwest Texas to help combat COVID-19.



According to a release, five U.S. Navy teams have been sent to four locations.

One U.S. Navy Acute Care Team will provide support at the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas and four U.S. Navy Rural Rapid Response Teams will support hospitals in Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Rio Grande City, Abbott said in the release.

"The support from our federal partners is crucial in our work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities throughout Texas," said Governor Abbott. "I am grateful for this ongoing partnership with the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy, and the State of Texas will continue to utilize every resource available to protect public health and keep Texans in every community safe."

The teams consist of medical and support professionals who are being deployed to help meet medical needs in hospitals throughout the state.