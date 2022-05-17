USPS hiring at several locations in Austin

The United States Postal Service is hiring for delivery positions at several locations in Austin.

USPS offers competitive wages and benefits and career advancement opportunities.

To assist potential applicants, the Postal Service is hosting the following job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and City Carrier Assistant (CCA).

USPS will hold two job fairs:

Lake Travis Post Office at 2110 Ranch Rd. 620 South Lakeway, TX 78734 Wednesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (RCAs and ARCs)

Oak Hill Post Office at 6104 Old Fredericksburg Rd. Austin, TX 78749 Friday, May 20 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (RCAs, ARCs, CCAs)

USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Starting hourly pay is: RCA/ARC - $19.06 and CCA - $18.92, paid bi-weekly.

Employment Requirements:

18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma

United States citizen or permanent resident

Ability to pass a criminal background check and drug screening

For driving positions, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and safe driving record

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.