UT Austin discusses plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

University of Texas at Austin health leaders are holding a media briefing to talk about the distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university was designated as a distribution site by the State of Texas and will soon receive and begin administering the vaccine to the community, beginning with designated health care workers.

Current infection rates and testing on campus is also expected to be addressed at the briefing.

Those expected to speak include Amy Young, Vice Dean of Professional Practice, Dell Medical School; Chief Clinical Officer, UT Health Austin, Jonathan Robb, Director, Office of Campus Safety, and Terrance Hines, Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer, University Health Services.

