Pro-Palestine protesters gather at Austin City Hall

Protests are being held across the country after Israel urged Palestinians to evacuate Rafah, the southern part of Gaza. In Austin, dozens of protesters joined the movement in front of City Hall, holding an "all out for Rafah" protest.

Signs were in the air and flags were flying high as each speaker approached the microphone chanting and praying.

"Welcome and thank you for coming out this evening. I begin with the name of God the most gracious and most merciful, all the praises for him and the peace and blessings be up on all his profits and messengers," said a protester.

The protests across the country come after Palestinians were urged to leave Rafah, the southern part of Gaza this week.

"A little over one day ago, pamphlets dropped from the sky with warnings to leave Rafah. This evacuation order was yet another fee to demand for over one million people," said a protester.

Israeli troops seized control of Gaza’s vital Rafah border crossing on Tuesday, May 7, in what the White House described as a limited operation.

"Settler soldiers invaded Eastern Rafah where those over one million refugees were clinging to life dignity and their families harder than ever before," said a protester.

The protesters said they were hopeful there would be a cease-fire.

Protesters said they will continue to show up for all Palestinians.

"We need to be steadfast here in Austin, Texas, especially to show our brothers and sisters in Gaza and the west bank and wherever there are press people, that we will not leave them to stand alone," said a protester.