Palestine protesters rally at UT Austin after more than 130 arrests over the last two weeks

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters rallied at the University of Texas on Sunday afternoon, calling for the university to divest funds from companies aiding Israel.

This comes after more than 130 arrests were made in the past two weeks from previous protests.

There were dozens of law enforcement officers in attendance as pro-Palestine protesters made their voices heard.

"We form a powerful voice that the university has to bargain with," said Adam, UT Austin Palestine and Solidarity Committee Media and Outreach Coordinator.

Around noon on Sunday, pro-Palestine protesters gathered at UT Austin’s South Mall waving signs and holding Palestinian flags to send a message to the university.

"We will use our voices continually to try and divert these funds away from companies like Lockheed, Raytheon, Boeing, that the university is investing into the tune of millions and millions of dollars," Adam said. "We say that we don't want that money there anymore."

Several protesters addressed the crowd to voice their support for the movement.

"The event today was centered around the shared sense of responsibility in community and solidarity and struggle between workers, staff, students, faculty here at UT and recognizing that collectively," Adam said.

Sunday's protest was calm compared to demonstrations in previous weeks, where more than 130 protesters were arrested and taken to the Travis County jail.

According to the university, the arrests were made after protesters repeatedly violated institutional rules and refused to comply with the university's directives.

"We were there as somebody advocating for them on the outside, somebody who is organizing legal support through the Austin lawyers guild or whatever that may be," Adam said.

Dozens of law enforcement officers were on the university grounds during the protest.

There were no reports of arrests made.