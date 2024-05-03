UT Austin protest: UTPD plans to file charge for gun-related crime

University of Texas police said it plans to file at least one charge for a gun-related crime in connection to the pro-Palestine protest on campus on Monday, April 29.

The case is under investigation at this time.

"County Attorney Garza is not aware of this case because the charge pursued is a third-degree felony. Felony charges are filed with the District Attorney. UTPD has been in contact with the Travis County DA’s office regarding this case," said Mike Rosen, Assistant Vice President for University Communications at UT Austin.

MORE STORIES:

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the Travis County DA's office about the incident. The DA's office said as of Friday, May 3, they have not received the charge paperwork yet, and are waiting for more information from UTPD.

On Monday, April 29, a pro-Palestine protest was held near the South Lawn at UT Austin.

A group of protesters set up tents and a barricade on the South Lawn despite lawmakers banning camping in public areas in 2021.

Seventy-nine protesters were arrested by law enforcement. The arrests came after a dispersal order was issued, asking protesters to leave the area.

UT said of the almost 80 people arrested, 45 had no affiliation with the university. Their statement said, "This is calculated, intentional and, we believe, orchestrated, and led by those outside our university community."