UT Austin selected to help lead national expansion of semiconductor workforce

The Brief The University of Texas at Austin is leading a major effort across the south to train the next generation's workforce Industry leaders say there is a growing problem of not enough workers to fill the jobs being created UT Austin's goal is to connect students, veterans, career changers, and other jobseekers with training programs and hands-on experience that employers said they need



As the U.S. races to expand semiconductor production, industry leaders say there is a growing problem: not enough workers to fill the jobs being created.

Now, the University of Texas at Austin is leading a major effort across the South to train the next generation's workforce.

What they're saying:

"Semiconductors are in everything," said Alyssa Reinhart, NNME South Lead and director of workforce development.

Semiconductors are in smartphones, cars, and AI systems powering new technology. They have become essential to daily life, but as companies invest billions of dollars in expanding production, industry leaders say a different challenge is emerging.

"As of right now, the U.S. doesn't have enough people trained really to meet the need for this field," Reinhart said.

The Semiconductor Industry Association estimates the industry will add 115,000 jobs by 2030, with nearly half of them at risk of going unfilled. That is why the University of Texas at Austin has been selected to lead semiconductor workforce development across the south. The effort, known as the National Network for Microelectronics Education South, brings together more than 100 organizations across 10 states to create clearer pathways into the industry.

"The future of the microelectronics industry depends on talent and depends on a strong workforce. Not just engineers, not just technicians, workforce development at every level of the ecosystem," National Network for Microelectronics Education Director Jennifer Ellis said.

The goal is to connect students, veterans, career changers, and other jobseekers with training programs and hands-on experience that employers said they need.

"The U.S. needs more people with skills to build, design support, and advance microelectronics. And these are not abstract workforce needs. They are the roles companies across the semiconductor ecosystem need to fill as technology advances and the demand grows," AMD Corporate Vice President Raja Swaminathan said.

Austin Community College is one of the partners helping make that happen. Its semiconductor training program gives students access to technical experience often not available in traditional classroom settings. Since launching, the college has helped train more than 3,000 semiconductor and advanced manufacturing technicians.

"We have programs designed to get you into this job as quickly as possible," ACC Vice Chancellor of Strategic Initiatives Garrett Groves said.

ACC is now working to scale this program for other colleges to use.

Leaders emphasize this is a job with a competitive salary and can truly turn into a career.