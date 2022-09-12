UT police searching for burglary suspect

UT Austin police is asking for the public's help looking for a burglary suspect.

Police said around 8:18 a.m., UTPD a received a report regarding a burglary that happened in the 2200 block of Leona Street.

During the investigation, detectives determined the incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 11, around 12:35 a.m. A suspect broke into a construction office trailer and left with stolen property.

The building was empty at the time and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a white male, about 30-40 years old and brown hair and scruffy beard. He was wearing a gray fedora-style hat, a white shirt with a hood, long black shorts and a dark gray backpack.

If anyone has any information, about this crime call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.