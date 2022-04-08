UT student sexually assaulted on campus, says UTPD

The University of Texas Police Department (UTPD) is investigating a sexual assault on campus.

According to UTPD, a UT Austin student walked into UPB around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 to report a sexual assault that occurred the previous week. The sexual assault allegedly happened around 9 30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, in the 400 block of East 23rd Street.

The victim also told UTPD that the suspect was someone they knew.

UTPD says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The UTPD Investigations and Mitigation Division is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information about this crime call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.

