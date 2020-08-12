UT students help develop app to assist students returning to campus

As UT students prepare to go back to school this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic, an app developed by students and Dell Medical School is looking to make that process run a little more smoothly.

The app, called Protect Texas Together, will allow students, faculty, and staff to track their symptoms, record COVID-19 test results, get connected to medical resources, and assist with contact tracing.

“I can confidently say it’s the most responsibility is had in a single project and also potentially the most impactful project I’ve ever worked on,” said UT senior Henry Rossiter who helped develop the app. “It was great, I didn’t have much else to do thanks to local restrictions. I was essentially locked in my apartment with a laptop so things worked out perfectly."

After logging in 40 hours a week for several months, Rossiter clued FOX 7 Austin in on his role during development. “Primarily my role was designing the app that goes on your phone, the colors you see, the shapes you click on, etcetera,” said Rossiter.

Rather than have an outside company build the app, Dell Medical School figured using the university’s resources was a much better option.

“We’re trying to build a voluntary community where people are protecting themselves and others,” said Cameron Craddock, associate professor at Dell Medical School who led the project.

Craddock said the app is a great tool for students who are concerned about whether they think they may have the virus.

“That will give them feedback on whether they should stay home or they could come to campus and if there are concerns to get tested then it gives them information on where to get tested,” said Craddock.

The app, which is completely optional for students, is set to release on August 17th. While the app is for the UT campus only at this time, they are looking at expanding it to possibly other campuses or places depending on how it turns out.

