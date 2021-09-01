UTPD, Austin police respond to off-campus robbery on Guadalupe

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) and the Austin Police Department (APD) are investigating a robbery that happened on Guadalupe Street.

According to UTPD, the robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block.

Police are reportedly looking for two suspects and the Austin Police Department has identified at least one of the suspects involved.

The suspects are described as:

A white female. She was wearing a red mask, a black shirt, and blue jeans.

A white male with gray hair wearing a black shirt.

The Austin Police Department is still actively investigating this incident. Call APD at 311 if you have any information about this crime.

