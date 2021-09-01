Expand / Collapse search

UTPD, Austin police respond to off-campus robbery on Guadalupe

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
University/The Drag
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) and the Austin Police Department (APD) are investigating a robbery that happened on Guadalupe Street. 

According to UTPD, the robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block.

Police are reportedly looking for two suspects and the Austin Police Department has identified at least one of the suspects involved. 

The suspects are described as:

  • A white female. She was wearing a red mask, a black shirt, and blue jeans.
  • A white male with gray hair wearing a black shirt.

The Austin Police Department is still actively investigating this incident. Call APD at 311 if you have any information about this crime.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter