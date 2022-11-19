Vandegrift High School Marching Band to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Vandegrift High School Marching Band is heading to New York City to finally perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The band was originally picked in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their performance was pushed back.

There was a vigorous application process. In 2020, Mike Howard was the VHS band director.

"We had to submit a video of the band’s competitive field show, along with a program resume, staff resumes, evidence of strong community service, examples of public relations material and letters of recommendation from nationally recognized music educators," he said.

"To finally get to realize this dream of the program is pretty exciting," current band director Katie VanDoren said. "We're really excited. I think the students are really tired, it's been a really long year for us, but really successful."

READ MORE

"My wife and I are over the moon that the girls are going to get to march," parent Travis Brown said.

"I've seen the show on TV, so it's going to be cool to be in the moment," one student said.

"I'm really excited, and I hope people enjoy our show, and I hope they like it," another student said.

"We realize this is such a great opportunity to march in the parade, and we've always watched it, it's been a tradition in our family to keep it on. The fact that they're marching in it is super cool," Brown said.

The Vandegrift Viper band is one of 12 set to perform in the parade, and the only band from Texas this year.