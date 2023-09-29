VIDEO: Vandergriff Honda gunman seen from neighboring dealership

New video obtained by FOX 4 shows a former Vandergriff Honda employee firing a gun at the dealership and the police response.

The video from a neighboring dealership in Arlington shows a man in a blue shirt running through the parking lot with what police called a shotgun. Gunshots can be heard in the video.

Police identified the shooter as 25-year-old Abbas Al-Mutairy. He had been fired from the dealership in the last two months.

Arlington police say the former employee went to the dealership off the I-20 frontage road and started shooting at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say Al-Mutairy was still firing shots at the building when they arrived.

Video shows officers running toward the parking lot. He was then shot by officers. At last update from police, he remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

No officers, customers or employees were hurt in the shooting.

FOX 4 spoke to Al-Mutairy’s mother and sister by phone. They did not want to do an interview. His mother described him as someone who never spoke about things that bothered him but rather kept to himself. She says he worked at the Honda dealership for roughly two months as a car salesman and never told her why he was fired.

Elizabeth Rostro’s husband is a finance manager at the dealership.

"It’s really hard to think about, going through this. You are not ready for that," she said.

Restoration workers moved about the facility on Friday, which remains closed in the wake of the shooting. Windows were boarded up at the temporarily closed dealership.

Rostro waited in her car while her husband retrieved some items.

Even though investigators say Al-Mutairy never made it inside the building, witnesses tell FOX 4 he did.

Police initially said Al-Mutairy did not enter the dealership, but Rostro says he actually was inside the building with the gun and that her husband helped to get multiple people out of harm’s way.

"He made sure a lot of people got out," she said. "He is definitely in shock right now. He has a lot of emotions, but we’re here for him."

Another witness who was buying a car at the dealership Thursday night would not talk on camera but said Al-Mutairy looked inside the office and directly at him as he and two others crouched beneath a desk. He says they were terrified and then relieved when Al-Mutairy walked away as if he were looking for someone specific.

Al-Mutairy’s mother said she never knew her son to have a gun at her home where he lived. She also revealed another of their relatives also worked at the dealership.

Al-Mutairy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Al-Mutairy could face more charges as the investigation continues.

Arlington police have two separate investigations on the shooting itself and the review of the officers’ actions who took down Al-Mutairy.