1 hospitalized after vehicle rescue in southeast Austin: ATCEMS

One person is in the hospital after ATCEMS medics completed a vehicle rescue in southeast Austin early Saturday morning.

ATCEMS tweeted that medics were completing a vehicle rescue at 200-241 Bastrop Highway at approximately 2:19 a.m. Saturday, June 3.

Medics transported one adult patient as a trauma alert to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, though ATCEMS said they were not expected to be life-threatening.