Venezuelan gets prison time for sex trafficking undocumented immigrants in Texas

The Brief An undocumented immigrant was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for sex trafficking. Edson Contreras-Torrealba trafficked multiple undocumented women in San Antonio. The identity and immigration status of a co-defendant are currently unknown.



An undocumented immigrant from Venezuela has been sentenced to federal prison for human trafficking charges in Texas.

The man was convicted of sex trafficking other undocumented people in San Antonio, Immigration and Customs Enforcement says.

Venezuelan sentenced for sex trafficking

What we know:

Edson Jose Contreras-Torrealba, 34, received 10 years in prison for his crimes. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

Court documents showed that Contreras-Torrealba and another defendant sex trafficked multiple undocumented women in San Antonio from February 2024 to August 2024.

Contreras-Torrealba was also found with a 9mm pistol on him when he was arrested last year.

What we don't know:

The identity and immigration status of the co-defendant were not included in the release.

The release does not say whether the co-defendant has been arrested or tried for their role in the crimes.

‘Justice is served’

What they're saying:

"The sentencing of this international predator underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting those most vulnerable and combating transnational criminal organizations," said HSI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee. "This case highlights the critical importance of collaboration between our local partners to dismantle criminal networks that affect San Antonio and beyond. HSI will continue to prioritize the fight against human trafficking and gang to ensure justice is served. We thank our law enforcement partners and prosecutors for their dedication to this case."