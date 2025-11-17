APD identifies man shot, killed at downtown Austin bus stop

The Brief APD investigating downtown Austin shooting Victim identified as 52-year-old Gared Goff Preliminary investigation shows he was hit by gunfire from someone who fled the scene



The Austin Police Department has identified the man shot and killed at a downtown Austin bus stop.

What we know:

Austin police responded to reports of a shooting just after 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the intersection of E. 5th Street and Trinity Street.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found 52-year-old Gared Goff lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead on scene at 8:50 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined he was struck by gunfire from a person who fled the scene.

What we don't know:

APD has not released any suspect information.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.