Man shot, killed in Northeast Austin shooting identified

A man shot and killed in Northeast Austin on Thursday was identified, the Austin Police Department said. The suspect is still at-large.

Austin police said on Thursday, Nov. 7, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of the eastbound service road of U.S. Highway 290 for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Shelby Wayne Cody, with gunshot wounds. Cody was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Cody arrived to the area for an appointment, and was later shot by the suspect. The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS or through Capital Area Crime Stoppers at austincrimestoppers.org or 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be given for information leading to an arrest.

This was the 57th homicide in Austin in 2024.