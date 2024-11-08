Suspect in deadly Northeast Austin shooting still at-large

The Brief APD still searching for shooter in deadly shooting 1 person was killed in the shooting A total of 13 crimes so far this year have been reported near the area, police say



Austin police are still looking for the person responsible for the deadly shooting in Northeast Austin on Thursday night.

Police are asking the public to remain vigilant as the suspect hasn’t been arrested yet, but they do say they believe this was an isolated incident.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, crime scene tape blocked off the business complexes off 290 and Calidad Drive in Northeast Austin. It was a scene one nearby business owner said she had never seen before.

RELATED: APD investigating after body found in Northeast Austin

"There were multiple 911 callers, multiple callers calling in about multiple shots," Austin police PIO officer Leah Ratliff said.

Officers made it to the area a little before 6 p.m. and found a person with obvious signs of trauma.

Austin police, Austin fire, and EMS tried to save the victim.

"Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the local hospital at 6:26 p.m." Officer Ratliff said.

The Austin Police Department has not released any information about the victim, and they are still looking for the person who fired the gun.

"Detectives with the Austin Police Department homicide unit are currently assigned to the call and are actively conducting an investigation," Officer Ratliff said.

Austin police reported a total of 13 crimes so far this year at businesses along East Highway 290 between La Calma Drive and Cameron Road, which is less than a mile.

These crimes include one homicide, one burglary, one auto theft, and two thefts. Reported crime in the same area is down about 40 percent compared to the same time period last year, which saw a total of 21, including three robberies, one burglary, three auto thefts, and three thefts.

This homicide is being investigated as Austin’s 57th this year.