Victim shot while driving car in eastern Travis County

The Brief A victim was shot while driving a car in the 3700 block of Mims Cove Deputies say after he was shot he drove into a tree Deputies are searching for suspects involved



A victim was taken to a local hospital after he was shot while driving a car in Travis County.

The backstory:

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, June 19, around 12:39 p.m., deputies received a call about a car that had driven into a tree in the 3700 block of Mims Cove.

Other callers reported they heard gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside the car that struck a tree. He was taken to a local hospital by STAR Flight.

Deputies and air support searched the area for the suspects involved. At this time, there were no arrests.

They believe the victim and suspects knew each other.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates