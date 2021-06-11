Victims honored with "Pulse/49: A Remembrance from Texas Exhibition"

Renee Rodriguez and contributing artists Shawna Billet, Lorena Fernandez, PhD, Mitch Darte, and Nanette Sandoval share with the United States of America their genuinely heartfelt and dedicated creative perspectives of how to remember, reflect, and restore healing from the 2016 Orlando PULSE Nightclub tragedy that tragically took the lives of 49 people while injuring 53 survivors.

Renee Rodriguez spent the past five years individually honoring the PULSE/49 via two exhibitions: VIVA PULSE (2016) & PULSATION (2017) both in Galveston, Texas. She presented her first book, "Redemptive LOVE" to Houston's FotoFest International Meeting Place Reviews (2018).

Rodriguez utilizes her visual gift to honor life within awareness. The Pulse massacre was motivation to use her visual voice that grew as the years after the death affected everyone then eventually to healing into wellness.

Billet, Fernandez, Darte, and Sandoval are four equally profound & talented female artists. Rodriguez said says she needed strong, powerfully gifted artists to match her conceptual vision, heart, passion and help to elevate her original efforts into a higher and stronger awareness of collective healing for all those left behind.

Join them in remembering the blessed and beautiful PULSE/49 souls that lost their lives suddenly and 53/survivors who were injured 5 years ago on June 12th at The Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Colorful attire is requested for the Live Exhibition concept.

"PULSE/49: A REMEMBRANCE FROM TEXAS EXHIBITION"

