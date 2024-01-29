Caught on camera: Man hurls rocks at Austin brewery

A man was caught on camera hurling rocks at a brewery in South Austin on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The owner was left with thousands of dollars of damage, and the criminal is still on the loose.

Kerry Richardson, the owner of Last Stand Brewing Company, said he was shocked when he saw the damage.

"What in the world is going on," Richardson said.

In the middle of the night, video showed what looked like a man practicing his fast ball.

"They were pretty large rocks, like about the size of a baseball," Richardson said.

The man’s target was the Last Stand Brewing Company in South Austin.

"Another misfire over here, another ricochet over here," Richardson said.

The criminal managed to knock out two of the windows.

"They didn’t even come into the building, so they had fun, threw rocks in the building and took off," Richardson said. "It doesn’t cost them a penny, but they don’t worry about the repercussions for us that have put in our time, effort and money."

The owner of the brewing company was left with the damage.

"We’re talking at least a thousand dollars in repair cost, plus the damage that’s still on the door that won’t go away," Richardson said.

Richardson said they’re resilient, though. They opened in 2020 just to be shut down about a month later because of the pandemic.

"It’s been a struggle. The struggle is real," Richardson said.

He said the timing of this incident didn’t help.

"January is the slowest month of the year, February is not much better and then, to add insult to injury, someone comes and vandalizes the place. It’s kind of a kick in the gut," Richardson said.

Austin reported 35 burglaries this past month in the sector of the brewery. That’s down from the 41 reported the month before.

"We’re looking forward to just moving on and getting past it," Richardson said.

If you recognize the person hurling the rocks into the building, call the Austin Police Department.