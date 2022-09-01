Meredith Aldis
Meredith Aldis is a Multimedia Journalist for FOX 7 Austin.
She is from Cypress, Texas and graduated from Baylor University with a major in Journalism and a minor in Criminal Justice. While at Baylor, she was a four-time Academic All-Big XII athlete. She and her twin sister were both on the Acrobatics & Tumbling team and won four National Championships.
Although a proud Baylor Bear, Meredith grew up a Texas Longhorn. Her grandfather, father, mother, and younger sister graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. In fact, her grandfather named the band, "The Showband of the Southwest."
She has color commentated for ESPN+ and Big XII Live Acrobatics and Tumbling meets and also interned at KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
After graduating from Baylor, she moved to Lubbock, Texas to be the "Look Around Lubbock" reporter, producer, anchor, and cooking host for the morning show, Good Day Lubbock at FOX34. She highlighted and showcased the people, places, and events that make Lubbock an interesting and lively place. While at FOX34, she received the 2019 Lew Dee On-Air Personality of the Year Award.
Before moving to Austin, Meredith was a reporter and anchor at Local 3 News in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She covered tornados and their aftermath, days-long manhunts, heated school board meetings, elections, and more. She also anchored the "Week in Review" show.
Meredith is excited to call Austin, Texas home. In her free time, you will find her working out and exploring all the local eateries.
The latest from Meredith Aldis
