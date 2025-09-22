Video captures suspect trying to light historic Riley's Tavern on fire

The Brief Video captured person trying to burn down Riley's Tavern Riley's Tavern has been in community for almost 100 years



A daring attempt to burn down a business is caught on camera.

The backstory:

It was around 4:30 Saturday (9/20) morning at Riley's Tavern in Hunter, Texas when a suspect can be seen pouring fluid on the front porch and wall before lighting an object and throwing it at the front.

"Luckily it just burned for 30, 40 seconds and went out," says Joel Hofmann, the owner of Riley's Tavern for the past 21 years.

In a photo shared to the Riley's Tavern Facebook page, burns could be seen covering part of the front walls and windows, and on Monday, crews worked to restore the front portions of the building.

Although the bar was empty when the fire started, the rest of the property wasn’t, with two full guest houses right next to the tavern.

"We have two Air BnB houses on site here and both had families sleeping in them Friday night. This could have been catastrophic," says Hofmann.

Dig deeper:

Riley’s Tavern has been a part of the Hunter community for almost a century and was the first bar in the state to get a beer license when Prohibition ended in 1933.

Since then, it held its doors open for customers and musicians across Central Texas and has some wondering why it would be seen as a target.

"It’s a family thing here. Everyone looks out for each other, and I can’t imagine anyone wanting to harm this place," says Lane Mays, a regular at Riley's.

Now Hofmann is looking for any help he can find in catching the suspect, sharing a picture of a white car which was parked across the street when the fire was lit.

"We want to get this as settled as quickly as possible. We don’t want whoever tried to do this out on the street," Hoffman says. "This is our livelihood, and if it were to be destroyed, I don’t know what would happen to all of us."

What you can do:

The investigation now falls under the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

So far no arrests have been made, and a suspect has not been identified, but Hoffman hopes that a change will happen soon.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Comal County Crimestoppers.