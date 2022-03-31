Video: Home invasion in SW Houston turns into gun battle with resident and 4 armed suspects

A manhunt is underway for 4 armed suspects seen on camera breaking into a southwest Houston apartment before engaging in a shootout with the homeowner.

The Houston Police Department released Ring footage showing several armed men outside an apartment in the 8200 block of West Bellfort on Friday, March 18th around midnight.

Officials say the resident was sleeping inside when he heard a "loud bang coming from his front door and realized that someone was trying to kick his front door open, so he grabbed his handgun."

Camera footage shows the armed men inside the resident's home, where we're told the men were saying "HPD." However, the homeowner told police, "he did not think they were the police and their intentions were to rob him, so he fired several rounds towards them."

A brief shootout ensued, and the unidentified resident was not injured, but several bullet rounds reportedly went through the walls and into several other surrounding apartments. None of the nearby residents, police say, were hit by the gunfire.

The armed men then fled the location in an unknown direction but were described as Black men wearing dark clothing. Two of them were armed with handguns and two others with a rifle.

If you have any information that can help identify the gunmen involved in this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS and may receive a cash payment of up to $5,000 if your information can help lead to an arrest.