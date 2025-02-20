VIDEO: Large water leak fixed at Austin airport

The Brief A large water leak happened at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Airport officials said the leak was due to a broken pipe The cause of the broken pipe is under investigation



A large water leak relocated some passengers at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

What we know:

ABIA said on Thursday, Feb. 20, there was a water leak at the British Airways and KLM ticket counters.

Those passengers were relocated to a different side of the terminal temporarily.

TSA security, flights, and most airline ticket counters were not affected by the leak.

The airport said the leak was due to a non-potable water line that broke. The leak was stopped after crews closed the water valves.

Crews are now working on cleaning up, repairing, and investigating what caused the pipe to break.