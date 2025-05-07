VIDEO: Man pulls out shotgun on driver during road rage incident in Cedar Creek

The Brief A man was caught on camera pulling out a shotgun during a road rage incident in Cedar Creek The driver had dash-cam video of the entire incident The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is now investigating



The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man pulled out a shotgun during a road rage incident. It was all caught on camera.

Road rage in Cedar Creek

Local perspective:

"I thought, well, this is the end of it," Cedar Creek resident Charlton Powell said.

Powell said he was driving along High Grove Road in Cedar Creek. The speed limit posted is 35 miles per hour.

"I was in my ’07 Chevrolet truck. I had a cattle trailer behind me with a calf in it," Powell said.

He said a red truck came flying up behind him.

"This man got in the bar ditch passing me and I came over, and he went on out in the bar ditch further and then came back, cut me off and jumped out of his truck," Powell said.

The driver of the red truck then grabbed a shotgun out of the back seat. Powell said he had a pistol in his truck and was worried about having to use it.

"If he'd ever raised the barrel, that would have been the end the hunt for him because I'd unloaded on him," Powell said.

Powell took the video of the incident to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.

"I want them to arrest him," Powell said. "He pulled a shotgun on me. He might pull a shotgun on you before you get to Austin."

What's next:

The Texas Penal Code states a person commits the offense of Class B Disorderly Conduct if he intentionally or knowingly displays a firearms or other deadly weapon in a public place in a manner calculated to alarm.

The Bastrop County Sheriff said they are investigating to see if there are any criminal charges.