VIDEO: Men seen kicking front door of Kyle home in the middle of the night

The Brief Two men were seen kicking the front door of a home in Kyle on May 4 Police said multiple homes in the 1880 at Plum Creek neighborhood had damage This was potentially related to a recent social media trend



Police are asking for help identifying two men seen kicking the front door of a Kyle home in the middle of the night.

The backstory:

Police said on May 4, around 3:39 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 1880 at Plum Creek neighborhood in regard to two men damaging doors.

When officers arrived, they saw multiple homes had front door damage.

Police said this was potentially related to a recent social media trend.

If you have any information or video footage relevant to this case, please contact Detective Struble at cstruble@cityofkyle.com or 512-268-3232.