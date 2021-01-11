Video resource highlights services for military families transferring to Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Military Preparedness Commission have released a video resource for active-duty military and their spouses about services offered in Texas for those about to transfer or have transferred into the state.

The governor's office says the video for military spouses provides information on employment, education, skills development and health services offered by the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Division of Licensing and Regulation, Texas Education Agency, and Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

"In Texas, we proudly support our military service members and work to foster a welcoming environment for all military families stationed here," said Abbott in a release. "That’s why my office is partnering with state agencies to assist military families with their transition to the Lone Star State."

According to the governor's office, Texas is home to approximately 226,000 Department of Defense military and civilian personnel and their families, as well as 15 major military installations and the headquarters of Army Futures Command. These military installations add over $123 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs in communities across the state.

"We have a large network of programs to help military spouses with finding employment, transferring occupational licenses from other states, and accessing education programs and other services," Abbott said. "I encourage military families to take advantage of all the resources Texas offers those who serve and the families who stand by their side."

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission in the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues and ways to strengthen the position of Texas military installations in preparation for a potential Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) and other defense-related issues, says the governor's office. The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.

