Video shows brazen daytime robbery of mom and infant in stroller in Hancock Park

Los Angeles police detectives are looking for two men who robbed a mother who was arriving home after a walk with her infant. Detectives have released surveillance video of the incident to help identify the suspects.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 in the neighborhood of Hancock Park. In the video, the mother is seen opening the gate to her residence, even dancing for the baby while the gate opens. As the mother enters the driveway, the two suspects can be seen getting out of a grey four-door vehicle, crossing the street toward the mother.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

According to LAPD, the suspects approached the victim as she neared the stairs to the building, demanding she hand over her belongings. After the mother handed over her diaper bags and bottle cooler, both suspects ran back to the car parked across the street. The car detectives are looking for is a grey four-door sedan with tinted windows.

LAPD says the suspects are both Black men, between the ages of 20 and 29. One was wearing a light mask, black hoodie, red sweat pants and white shoes. The other was wearing a black face mask, gray hoodie, black sweat pants and black shoes. Anyone with information about the robbery are asked to call Crimestoppers.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.