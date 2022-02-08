Video shows man attacking woman with baseball bat in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

The King County Prosecutor’s Office released surveillance video Monday that showed the moment a woman was attacked with a baseball bat last week in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood.

On Jan. 31, investigators said a woman was walking on Cedar Street at about 6:30 p.m. when she was hit with a bat from behind.

The King County Prosecutor's Office said the suspect was carrying the bat in one hand and two bags in another. When he saw the victim, a person he did not know, he put the bags down so he could swing with both hands, prosecutors said.

Witnesses told police the man was seen running away with the bat in his hand.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the incident and helped identify him as 41-year-old Wantez J. Tulloss. He was arrested the next day.

According to probable cause documents, the woman suffered skull fractures and hospital staff believed that she may have had a concussion too.

"The defendant is a significant danger to the community and very likely to commit a violent offense if he remains out of custody," said the King County Prosecuting Attorney.

Tulloss was charged with first-degree assault.

