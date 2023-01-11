Video shows woman being kidnapped in Hayward

A kidnapping in Hayward came to a peaceful resolution after the victim was found, and the suspect brought into custody, police said.

Hayward police said officers received information last month that a woman had been assaulted and kidnapped in a residential neighborhood.

Witnesses were able to provide camera footage, which captured the license plate of the vehicle believed to have been driven by the kidnapper, police said.

The video shows a woman leaning into a black sedan and then being pulled in with her legs dangling from the vehicle.

Using a license plate reader system, officers were able to determine the possible location of the vehicle.

Officers found the car parked in the driveway of a home.

When a man answered the door, officers determined he was the same person believed to have kidnapped the woman about an hour prior.

The woman was found safe at the home, officials said.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

Investigators have yet to release a possible motive for the incident.